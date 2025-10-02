Other News
Arsenal/ 33 seconds ago
Martin Odegaard was ‘phenomenal’ against Olympiacos
Arsenal preserved their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League group stage with a...
Man Utd Transfer News/ 5 hours ago
Manchester United preparing £70 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde
Manchester United are interested in signing a midfielder amid concerns over Manuel Ugarte’s form...
Man Utd Transfer News/ 5 hours ago
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur made sizeable investments in this summer’s transfer window but...
Arsenal/ 6 hours ago
Chelsea in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool in race to sign Eduardo Camavinga
Chelsea are in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Real Madrid midfielder...
Premier League/ 6 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Cole Palmer and Vinicius Junior in gutsy 2026 plans
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy left the club last month amidst takeover talks, which...