Martin Odegaard was ‘phenomenal’ against Olympiacos

Arsenal preserved their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League group stage with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Building on September’s impressive 2-0 success away to Athletic Club, the Gunners came out with intent and needed only 12 minutes for Gabriel Martinelli to make the breakthrough.

His opener proved decisive, as despite Arsenal’s dominance in possession, clear chances were at a premium until stoppage time, when Bukayo Saka struck to finally put the game beyond the 48-time Greek champions.

At the other end, David Raya was called into action more than once, producing key interventions to secure both the clean sheet and the points. There were anxious spells, but ultimately Mikel Arteta’s men made it two wins from two to begin their European campaign.

Martin Ødegaard reminded Arsenal exactly what they had been missing as he returned to the starting XI and inspired them to a win.

The Norwegian international was at his brilliant best, especially during the opening half, and it was his incisive pass to Victor Gyökeres that sparked the opener. The Swedish striker’s shot came back off the post, allowing Martinelli to tuck in from close range.

Phenomenal performance

That contribution was just one of many from Ødegaard, who produced a catalogue of defense-splitting passes that night. He created four chances, completed 54 passes at an 83% success rate, delivered nine into the final third, and connected with seven of his 10 long balls.

By full-time, the 23-year-old had registered the most touches (86), final-third passes (26), possessions won (8), chances created (4), and crosses (4), capping a dominant performance that earned him a deserved man-of-the-match award.

Speaking after the game in his post-match conference, Arsenal head coach waxed lyrical about his captain, who put on yet another impressive display.

He said, ‘I think he put three people through today to score a goal; he should have scored a goal as well, so great to have him back. He played some very good minutes in Newcastle to help us win the game, and I think today he was phenomenal.’

Having made his first start since the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last month, Ødegaard will hope his performance strengthens his claim for a place in the starting lineup when the Gunners host West Ham United on Saturday.