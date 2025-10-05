Liverpool to submit bid to trump Chelsea to sign Olise

Liverpool are reportedly planning to trump Chelsea by launching a formal bid to sign Bayern Munich ace Michael Olise, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Bavarian club from Crystal Palace last year, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

In 50 appearances across all competitions, the 23-year-old made 35 goal contributions last term, helping his side become the German champions. Moreover, he made five goal contributions in as many games in the Club World Cup this summer.

Olise has continued to display impressive performances this season, netting five goals and registering four assists in nine appearances in all tournaments.

Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by Olise’s recent development, Liverpool have identified him as the primary target to replace Mohamed Salah, who will turn 34 next year.

The Reds aren’t the only club interested in the former Crystal Palace star, as Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on securing his services.

Olise to Liverpool

However, Bayern Munich are determined to keep hold of him. Liverpool haven’t been put off by Vincent Kompany’s side’s stance and fierce competition in this race. They are planning to launch a whopping £131m bid to persuade the Bavarian club to change their position and beat their Premier League rivals.

Salah has established himself as one of the best players in Liverpool’s history since joining from AS Roma back in 2017. He has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions at Anfield over the years.

The Egyptian single-handedly guided Liverpool to win the league last term, but has had a slow start to this season by his standards. Considering the forward is approaching mid-30s, it is the right time for Liverpool to start thinking about life without him. Moreover, his existing deal will expire in 2027.

Olise previously showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League at Selhurst Park and has been providing his worth at the highest level for Bayern Munich.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to lure him away from Allianz Arena next year.