[Teams] Man Utd vs Sunderland: Confirmed line-ups as Amorim makes huge call

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Pressure is mounting on Ruben Amorim after United slipped to a 3-1 defeat away to Brentford last weekend. The loss has left Man Utd sitting 14th in the Premier League table having won two of their six games so far.

Amorim has made a huge decision today as he hands summer signing Senne Lammens his debut in goal. Leny Yoro is recalled in defence with Harry Maguire missing out as Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw keep their places in the back three.

Diogo Dalot starts once again while Amad Diallo is recalled along with Casemiro. Manuel Ugarte makes way with Bruno Fernandes keeping his place in the middle of the park for Man Utd.

Bryan Mbeumo keeps his place in attack while Benjamin Sesko leads the line up front once again. Mason Mount is recalled to start today with Matheus Cunha dropping to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Sesko, Mount.

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Leon, Maguire, Mainoo, Ugarte, Cunha, Zirkzee.

Sunderland

Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Le Fée, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traoré, Isidor, Adingra

Subs: Patterson, Ballard, Geertruida, Neil, Rigg, O’Nien, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda