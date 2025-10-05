Xavi awaiting Manchester United approach if Ruben Amorim is sacked soon

Manchester United’s win over Sunderland on matchday seven of the Premier League means Ruben Amorim’s job is safe for another day, and a change in the dugout can be safely ruled out during the upcoming international break.

That’s not to say that the pressure on the Portuguese has been fully alleviated with fixtures against Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon heading into late October and November.

Amorim’s firing remains a strong possibility in the upcoming weeks and according to Caught Offside, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is awaiting an approach from the Red Devils should they get rid of their current man in charge.

Having been sacked by Barcelona in 2024, Xavi has been without a job in spite of links with several clubs, including those in the Saudi Pro League, but the Spaniard has his sight sets on pursuing a challenge in the Premier League.

Xavi’s playing style will benefit United

Xavi Hernandez has had a successful tenure with Barcelona, where he won La Liga. His tactical mindset, combined with a good level of flexibility would benefit Manchester United, for whom a 3-4-3 formation under Ruben Amorim is not working well.

The 45-year-old will also be able to grab a command of the dressing room having previously captained Barcelona, so he would manage to get hold of the dressing room with more ease than his predecessors at Man United too.

Compared to the likes of Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, Xavi will be available to start the job immediately and Man United would not need to pay a sum to another club to have him released from his contract either.

All things considered, the former Barca boss seems like the best choice to replace Amorim at Old Trafford but in saying that, it is vital to note that the Portuguese manager’s role at the club remains safe for now.