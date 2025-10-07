Arsenal in talks to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus

Arsenal are in talks with Juventus over the possible transfer of Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates Stadium, according to Tuttojuve.

Yildiz is regarded as one of the brightest attacking prospects in Serie A, following a breakthrough season for Juventus last season in which he tallied nine goals and eight assists across all competitions.

The 20-year-old has carried that fine form into the 2025/26 campaign, delivering another impressive start with two goals and four assists in his first seven appearances for The Old Lady, who remain unbeaten in all competitions.

However, despite his standout displays, which have lit up Italian football in recent months, the winger’s future has become a topic of discussion, with several elite European clubs closely monitoring his situation. Meanwhile, Juventus are determined to secure his long-term commitment by offering him a new contract.

According to Tuttojuve, Arsenal have opened initial talks with Juventus over the possibility of bringing the £65m-rated [Transfermarkt] Turkish international to the Emirates Stadium.

While no concrete offer has been submitted yet, the North London club are set to ‘return to the fray’ next summer to sign the right winger, according to the report.

Battle

However, in what will be a battle for the versatile winger, the Italian outlet reports that Chelsea are set to return in the summer of 2026 to sign the youngster, having seen their £65m offer rebuffed by the Bianconeri in the recently concluded transfer window.

Following Juventus’ matchweek two win over Parma, Tudor hailed Yildiz’s mentality and professionalism, expressing confidence that the former Bayern Munich academy talent possesses the potential to evolve into a ‘truly top player’.

Improving the left side of the attack remains a priority for Arsenal, making Kenan Yildiz an appealing candidate to strengthen that area.

At the same time, the 20-year-old perfectly fits Chelsea’s recruitment profile — a youthful talent with enormous potential whom the Blues could view as a valuable long-term investment.

With Juventus also keen on extending his contract, it remains to be seen how the transfer will play out in the summer, as the final decision will ultimately fall to the player.