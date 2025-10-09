Tottenham & Chelsea open talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following Harry Kane’s departure, the Lilywhites decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record fee last year.

The Englishman displayed average performances last term, scoring only nine goals in 27 Premier League appearances. This season, he has been out injured thus far, and Richarlison has been playing in the CF position mainly.

Thomas Frank has used Mathys Tel to support the Brazilian. However, the former Bayern Munich star is still young and isn’t ready to play at the highest level regularly.

On the other hand, Richarlison has had fitness problems over the last few years. So, perhaps, Spurs are contemplating purchasing a new striker next year.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Vlahovic is planning to leave Juventus as a free agent next year, and his preferred destination is the Premier League. The Bianconeri were willing to keep hold of him but were asking him to take a pay cut, and he didn’t accept the request.

Battle

Spurs have been offered the chance to sign the Serbian through intermediaries. However, apart from the North London club, Chelsea have also been made aware of the forward’s situation.

Moreover, the report say that Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are also interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation. So, the forward isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Having struggled with striker problems over the last few years, the Blues decided to buy Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer. However, the former Ipswich Town star has sustained a hamstring injury. So, Enzo Maresca has been using Tyrique George in the CF position to support Pedro.

Vlahovic, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, was considered a hot prospect during his time with Fiorentina, but he hasn’t been able to flourish in his career at Juventus. Still, he is only 25 and has time to turn his fortune around.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Serbia international’s service next year.