Arsenal considering January move for Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign French defensive midfielder Lucien Agoumé from Sevilla in January, according to Fichajes.

Sevilla have made a positive start to their campaign, sitting sixth in La Liga, and Agoumé has played a key role in their strong start to the season.

The 6ft 1in star has been pivotal to the team’s resolute defensive displays, mopping up spaces and stopping attacking threats, and it’s why the Andalusian club have conceded just 11 goals so far, the joint third fewest in La Liga.

The Gunners, on the other hand, saw the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the summer and effectively replaced them with Christian Nørgaard and Martin Zubimendi, who just won the Premier League goal of the month award for his ferocious strike against Nottingham Forest.

While they may not be in immediate need of cover in midfield at the moment, plans are already being made for potential young prospects and long-term targets who could fill the role, especially with Nørgaard turning 32 next year.

One of the options Arsenal are looking at is Agoumé, according to Fichajes, who claims that the North London giants are already considering making a swoop for the France U21 international in the January transfer window.

The report adds that the Gunners are looking to secure the defensive midfielder’s signature in time in case of potential departures or a drop in performance from any of their current midfield options.

Depth

With three years left on his contract at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, the Spanish outlet adds that Sevilla have placed a £34m price tag on the Yaoundé-born France U21 star but could consider lower offers if the player expresses his desire to leave amid Arsenal’s interest.

Agoumé is renowned for his composure under pressure and his knack for controlling the rhythm of play. Operating primarily as a deep-lying midfielder, he utilises his strength and awareness to shield the defence while initiating attacking moves.

His impressive passing range and close ball control enable him to connect defence and attack seamlessly, establishing him as a vital component to Matías Almeyda, who likes to deploy an efficient passer in the middle during his team’s build-up.

He is a combative midfielder who excels in tackling and is relentless in stopping threats when his team is under pressure. These are traits that would prove invaluable to Mikel Arteta should the Gunners proceed to buy him in January.