Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur hold talks with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is one of the club’s standout players this season with four goals and an assist in all competitions, but is expected to be on the way out of Turin once the campaign ends.

His wage demands have not aligned with Juve’s budget, thus opening the door to his departure as a free agent next summer, with a transfer to the Premier League currently believed to be his likeliest next step.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have already held talks with Vlahovic’s agents over a prospective transfer with the Londoners set to face competition from Manchester United as well.

Spurs may trump Chelsea to Vlahovic

Though Dusan Vlahovic’s agent has held talks with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur might hold the upper hand to sign the Serbian international owing to the Blues already having Liam Delap and Joao Pedro on their roster since the start of 2025/26.

Spurs striker Dominic Solanke’s fitness has not been very consistent since his arrival from Bournemouth last year, whereas Randal Kolo Muani has also struggled to make an impact after joining the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

With that in mind, Tottenham Hotspur could see the opportunity to sign Dusan Vlahovic on a free transfer too good to give up on, even if it means having to better the £200,000 per week wage which he has been earning at Juventus since a few years.

Vlahovic is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, so it will also be interesting to see if Juventus offer him to his interested parties in January itself in order to mitigate the risk of losing him for free six months later, once his contract expires.

Chelsea, however, might not be all too keen on the former Fiorentina marksman, thereby giving Tottenham Hotspur a fairly straightforward path in securing a transfer for him at some point next year.