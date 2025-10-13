Chelsea
Chelsea and Liverpool battling to sign Olympique Lyon star Malick Fofana next year
Olympique Lyon were in troubled waters financially at the start of the year, and their relegation to Ligue 2 owing to monetary reasons was overturned by the French football federation although they need to balance their books sooner rather than later.
That means practically no player from their squad has a secure future, not least Malick Fofana, who is one of their brightest young talents and might be used as a cash cow next year in order to ensure a vital injection of money into the club.
Mark Brus has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in the Belgian international’s signing next year, and although he is valued at £26 million on Transfermarkt, Lyon would feel that they can demand a significantly higher fee.
Liverpool likely to win race for Fofana
Chelsea are prepared to rival Liverpool for Malick Fofana, but with more than enough right as well as left wingers in their squad, their focus in next year’s transfer windows is likely to be on adding to their defence and midfield departments.
Unless a player or two leave, or Enzo Maresca specifically asks for Fofana’s signing, it is difficult to foresee them entering into negotiations for the player, especially if that involves going into a bidding war with Liverpool.
With Mohamed Salah at the end of his career, the Reds might be intent on Fofana’s addition to the team, however, and could be prepared to pay a decent amount of money to secure his transfer ahead of Chelsea at some point in 2026.
Arne Slot has done well to develop a few young players during his time at Anfield, and Fofana’s speed, dribbling and agility, coupled with the ability to succeed in one-on-ones and tight spaces might make him an ideal fit in the Dutchman’s system too.
Liverpool have shown a willingness to spend on players in the recently concluded transfer window, so Fofana’s asking price, as long as it remains reasonable, would presumably be an amount the defending Premier League champions would be ready to pay.
