Manchester United looking to sign Kenan Yildiz with a £78 million bid

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is enjoying a terrific start to the season, and after consistent displays in Serie A and the Champions League over the last two months, he has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are thought to be most keen on his acquisition next year and with the Bianconeri’s dicey financial situation, it is believed that the player may be allowed to leave if he wishes to do so for the right sum.

While a price tag for the 20-year-old has yet to become known, Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United are looking to trump their domestic rivals to Yildiz’s transfer by submitting a £78 million bid to Juventus next year.

Yildiz a brilliant prospective signing for United

Kenan Yildiz would arguably be more attracted to the prospect of joining Arsenal and Chelsea given that the Londoners have enjoyed greater success as compared to Manchester United in recent seasons, and have more promising sporting projects too.

Nonetheless, Old Trafford is seen as a pinnacle of football by several professionals in the game, so it will be interesting to see where Yildiz stands in that regard although United may need Champions League football to be able to lure him in next season.

Yildiz would be a superb signing for Manchester United and a significant upgrade over any of their current left wingers, including Matheus Cunha, who has not had the desired impact since checking in from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year.

His dribbling, quick feet, chance creation and shooting accuracy would ensure Ruben Amorim has a well-rounded option in attack to complement Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, whereas the Turkish international’s age means he is a long-term option too.

Though he promises to be a fantastic signing, it remains to be seen whether £78 million is enough money for United to trump their rivals to signing Yildiz or whether Arsenal as well as Chelsea are prepared to offer more to sign the generational talent.