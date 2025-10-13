Chelsea make Kenan Yildiz and Morgan Rogers priority targets for 2026

Chelsea spent a significant amount of money in the recently concluded summer transfer window in rebuilding their offence, and with enough quality and depth across positions in the final third, they are expected to strengthen their midfield soon too.

Mark Brus has reported that the Blues have already identified their priority targets for 2026 in Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and Aston Villa mainstay Morgan Rogers, while Olympique Lyon’s Malick Fofana does not sit high on their wish-list for now.

Neither Rogers, nor Yildiz will come for cheap and Chelsea will need to spend significant sums on landing both players, given that the Englishman is valued at £80 million by Villa, whereas Juve value their number 10 at £87 million.

Chelsea unlikely to sign both players

Kenan Yildiz and Morgan Rogers play largely similar roles on the pitch, and it is arguable that the latter offers more versatility due to his ability to play on both flanks in offence, as well as in a slightly deeper lying roles.

Owing to fairly identical profiles, it would come as a surprise if Chelsea end up signing both their targets for next summer, more so considering that a significant portion of their transfer budget would be channeled towards landing the attacking midfielders.

Rogers would arguably be the better signing due to his experience in the Premier League, but Yildiz, who is three years younger, and has a better potential than the Aston Villa star arguably aligns better with the Londoners’ sporting project.

In addition to acquiring a new number 10, Enzo Maresca is likely to push for defensive additions as well next year after he was forced to start this season with several absentees, whereas a number of defenders have also not lived up to expectations of late.