Liverpool in pole position to secure transfer for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool have had a busy transfer window this summer but could have to spend some more big bucks next year with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk not performing at their best level this season with age catching up with them.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth next year, with the Ghanaian international likely to be utilised as the former Roma star’s replacement on the Reds’ right flank.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on the Cherries star but the source has added that Liverpool would have an advantage over their domestic rivals owing to sporting director Richard Hughes’ cordial relationship with his former employers.

That said, Semenyo is expected to cost £80 million next summer and Liverpool might face stern competition for his services if his exceptional run of form is sustained for the next few months, so they will need to make a compelling offer to acquire him.

Semenyo the perfect replacement for Salah

Mohamed Salah does not have much football left in him at the top level, and Liverpool need to replace him sooner rather than later. Bourmemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is the ideal player to fill into the Egyptian international’s shoes.

His pace, power and trickery with the ball make him unpredictable in the final third, whereas his ambidexterity makes him a lethal finisher from close range as well as distance. His admirable versatility is an added boost too.

Semenyo’s numbers in the Premier League, particularly in the ongoing campaign, speak for themselves and his background of playing in England’s top division will give Liverpool the confidence that he will fit into their team easily.

Bournemouth have also sold key players from last season like Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi, so should Semenyo wish to leave for a bigger side, they are unlikely to stand in his way although they will have lofty demands which Liverpool would need to meet.

Whether Arsenal or Manchester United are prepared to spend a big sum on the player remains to be seen owing to their decent offensive depth for the medium-term, but if the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City enter the race, things might get tight.