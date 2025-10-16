Arsenal interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown

Arsenal have started the season as the best defensive side in the Premier League as well as the Champions League, with just three and zero goals against them, respectively, in both the competitions so far.

Mikel Arteta’s solid foundation at the back has been key to the team’s success in recent weeks, and as he looks to translate that into silverware, the Spaniard is looking to sign another defender, this time a left back.

German source Bild has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt full back Nathaniel Brown. The 22-year-old has made a fast start to this campaign, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also eyeing him.

Frankfurt are aware of interest in him from elsewhere, but are expected to slam the door shut on a potential exit in January, however, that could change next summer. Brown is valued at £26 million on Transfermarkt.

Brown not needed at Arsenal

Nathaniel Brown has been arguably the best left back in Bundesliga this season with his offensive attributes like crossing and dribbling, coupled with a strong defensive foundation built around physicality and tackling making him a well-rounded player.

However, it is debatable whether Arsenal need another left back, more so given that Eintracht Frankfurt might inflate his price tag owing to interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid as well heading into 2026.

With Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly, the latter being a very promising academy graduate, at Mikel Arteta’s disposal, there is no need to bring in a third player at left back given that Jurrien Timber can also be used in the position in an emergency.

As a matter of fact, Arsenal have adequate squad depth this season to compete on all fronts and unless any player was to leave the club, the Gunners don’t require anybody else unless the prospective signing is a significant upgrade over their current options.