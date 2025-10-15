Chelsea considering bargain swoop for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia in January

Chelsea are looking to sign a central defender in January as a solution to their injuries at the back. The Blues were heavily focused on rebuilding their offensive department in the summer, which meant that several issues in other positions were unanswered.

According to Graeme Bailey (via TBR Football), Chelsea are now looking to sign Barcelona centre back Eric Garcia in the winter, and hope to get a deal done for the Spanish international at a reduced transfer fee.

His contract at Barca expires in June next year and with no major inroads regarding his renewal on the club’s part, they might be open to cashing in on him midway through the campaign in order to avoid the risk of losing him as a free agent in the summer.

Eric Garcia has played in each of Barcelona’s matches this season in all competitions, so he is a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans, but there is not much that the coach might be able to do if the board decides to sell the player.

Chelsea would be bolstered by Garcia’s purchase

If Chelsea sign Eric Garcia in the winter, they would be bolstered by a quality addition at the back and somebody who will also be a perfect addition to Enzo Maresca’s tactical setup at the club.

The 24-year-old plays the ball out from the back superbly, especially out of pressure, can maintain the defensive line, and is even able to play in multiple positions in the back four, thereby being an all-round option for his managers.

Formerly of Manchester City, Eric Garcia also has a Premier League title to his name amongst several other pieces of silverware, and in spite of his young age, he has reasonable experience at the top level.

Garcia is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, but owing to his contractual situation at Barcelona and the La Liga outfit’s financial woes, it is very likely that Chelsea might be able to get a deal across the line for a lesser sum.