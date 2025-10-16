Arsenal join Chelsea in race to sign Kenan Yildiz



Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Gunners bolstered their attacking department with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke last summer, but they are expected to add more quality in future transfer windows.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Yildiz is one of the most sought-after forwards at the moment, and he is attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea with Juventus yet to reward him with an improved deal.

Yildiz is one of the lowest earners at the Bianconeri at £1.3 million per year. He is eyeing more than £4.3m annually.

Chelsea have already failed to convince Juventus with a £56 million summer offer for Yildiz. Arsenal are now seemingly prepared to compete with their London counterparts for the signature of the Turkey international.

Ambitious move

Arsenal have added quality and depth in the forward department during the summer. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta should be satisfied with the squad strength, but the club could still seek to pursue a specialist left winger.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo was constantly highlighted as a target for the London heavyweights during the recent transfer window, but nothing materialised. Yildiz has now emerged as an alternative solution for the Gunners.

Still only 20, Yildiz has become an undisputed starter for club and his country Turkey. The youngster has primarily operated as a left winger or a left-sided number 10, but can play on the right wing or as a main striker.

Manager Mikel Arteta likes to work with versatile attackers and Yildiz would be a good acquisition. If Arsenal were to push for a deal, it could coincide with Leandro Trossard heading for the exit door at the end of the season.

Trossard’s current deal expires in June 2027 despite his recent pay rise. The Belgian has been on the radar of Saudi and Turkish clubs, and the Gunners could sanction his departure if they were to sign Yildiz from Juventus.

Yildiz managed 21 goal contributions for the Bianconeri last season and has added another six goal involvements to his tally from eight games this season. He has also impressed with his dribbling and pace on the counter-attack.

Juventus are focused on extending his contract at the moment, but they could be persuaded to sell him for a premium fee, given their tight financial situation. The club value him at £87 million, but he could be signed for slightly less.