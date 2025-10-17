Liverpool ‘preparing’ to submit huge bid to sign Williams

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to launch a huge proposal to sign Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since ranking through the Basque club’s youth system, the 23-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Lions. He displayed promising performances two seasons back but struggled with fitness problems last term.

Still, he made 18 goal contributions last term. He has also had injury problems early on this campaign, but has made two goal contributions in four La Liga matches.

The youngster is considered one of the best young forwards in La Liga and has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spain national team, helping his country win the European Championship last year.

Following his recent eye-catching displays, Williams has attracted a lot of attention. He was heavily linked with a move away from San Mamés Stadium in the summer of last year, but he eventually opted to remain at his boyhood club.

The forward’s future was a subject of speculation once again in the last transfer window, with Arsenal and Barcelona mentioned as his potential suitors. However, he eventually decided to remain at Athletic Club by extending his deal until 2035.

Williams to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes state that although Williams has signed a long-term contract, clubs around Europe haven’t cooled their interest in him, with Liverpool ‘preparing’ to launch a formal proposal to secure his service.

He has a £78m release clause in his current contract, but Arne Slot’s side don’t want to match that and are ready to spend up to £65m.

Williams is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Following Luis Diaz’s departure this summer, Liverpool have been left with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa as the options for the left flank.

However, the Italian has continued to struggle to get regular game time under Slot, while the Dutchman has been displaying inconsistent performances this season.

So, purchasing a new left-sided forward would be the right decision for Liverpool, and Williams would be a great coup should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield next year.