Manchester United battling with Arsenal to sign Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro played in the double pivot once again for Manchester United as they face Liverpool yesterday, and while the duo did a decent job together, the Portuguese’s advanced positions left them a bit vulnerable without the ball.

A central midfielder’s purchase is imminent for the Red Devils and a major spending in the January transfer window is not ruled out as Caught Offside has reported that Man United are lining up a bid to sign Victor Froholdt from Porto in the winter.

Porto signed the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window from Copenhagen, but his instant impact with the Portuguese giants have already caught United’s eye, whereas Arsenal are also keen on his acquisition, according to the source.

Froholdt has a contract with Porto until 2030, so his employers have a solid bargaining power over his future, although he does have a £74 million release clause which Arsenal or United could pay in order to avoid negotiating with the player’s club.

Froholdt a brilliant signing for Man United

Even though Arsenal are interested in signing Victor Froholdt, they might not compete with Manchester United over a transfer for him given his high release clause coupled with the fact that they already have adequate depth in midfield.

With that said, he promises to be a solid signing for the Red Devils. The Danish star’s ability to dictate play from deeper areas, passing in between the lines and dribbling to play out of tight spaces will make him the ideal fit alongside Casemiro.

Defensively, Froholdt’s attributes need improvement but with age and continuity in a fluid tactical system built around possession, there is every reason to believe that the young talent will develop into a well-rounded product as he gains experience.

He remains a key part of Porto’s plans with 12 appearances under his belt already this season, but should his outfit see the opportunity to use him as a cash cow in January, a switch to Manchester United might materialise for the right amount.