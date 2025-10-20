Merino replaces Zubimendi: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow at 20:00 local time on matchday three of the Champions League’s league phase as they look to continue a 100% start to the competition without a single goal conceded.

After successive wins against Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, Diego Simeone’s men are their toughest challenge so far in the European Cup, so not many changes are expected to Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting eleven.

Having said that, here is a look at how the Gunners could feature versus the La Liga side.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to be given the nod in between the sticks once more.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are undisputed starters in the team, and the duo are likely to retain their places in the team against Atletico Madrid as they eye a fourth straight clean sheet in all competitions for the Londoners.

Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are also expected to continue at right back and left back, respectively, capping off an unchanged back four for the home side.

Merino to replace Zubimendi, Martinelli in

Midfielders – Arsenal need more men in the box against Atletico Madrid when attacking, so Mikel Merino’s late runs will be a huge plus. The £32 million signing from last summer could be picked over his compatriot, Martin Zubimendi, for the game.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice is likely to partner him and Eberechi Eze, likely to be playing at number 10, might round off the engine room.

Bukayo Saka had an impressive outing against Fulham, and will be in contention to start for Arsenal on the right wing once more, whereas Leandro Trossard might make way for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank with the Brazilian international scoring in both of Arsenal’s matches in the Champions League this season.

Forwards – Viktor Gyokeres, who is still looking for a maiden European goal for the Gunners, could be selected to lead the line.

Here is a look at the Arsenal team on paper.