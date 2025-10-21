Tottenham ‘in pole position’ to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position ahead of Man Utd and Chelsea to sign Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic in 2026, as per Tuttojuve.

The Serbian forward has endured a topsy-turvy stint in Turin. After a prolific spell at Fiorentina, he joined Juventus in January 2022 and swiftly became a vital figure for the Old Lady.

Since arriving at Juventus, the Serbian striker has amassed 154 appearances, directly contributing to 77 goals for the Bianconeri. However, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, uncertainty looms over his future.

The 25-year-old has begun the new campaign in fine form, recording four goals and one assist in nine matches so far. However, despite featuring in every fixture, he has often been limited to substitute appearances.

Talks over a new contract have stalled, and Juventus could be tempted to sell the striker in the upcoming January transfer window rather than risk losing him for free.

Hence, several clubs are now looking to poach Vlahovic from the Bianconeri, with Tuttojuve reporting that Tottenham have expressed interest in signing the 6ft 2in centre-forward.

The report adds that the North London club view the Serbian international as the ideal option to bolster their attack and are now ‘in pole position’ to sign him in 2026.

Spurs eye Vlahovic swoop

However, competition for the Serbian is high, with the La Liga champions Barcelona eyeing him as Robert Lewandowski’s potential replacement, while Chelsea and Manchester United are set to leverage their financial strength to compete for his signature, as per the report.

Tottenham’s growing concerns over Dominic Solanke’s injury setbacks, coupled with Richarlison’s inconsistent form and fitness troubles, have prompted the club to explore attacking reinforcements — with Vlahovic now emerging as a prime target.

Vlahovic, who is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, has proven himself in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Having netted 17 goals in all competitions last season, the 25-year-old has also proven he’s still capable of consistently scoring goals, especially in the biggest games, as evidenced in his brace in the dramatic 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund last month.

Vlahovic is also a constant aerial threat, and his speed on the counter as well as physicality are attractive propositions that would prove instrumental to Thomas Frank’s side should Spurs successfully trump Chelsea and Man Utd to secure his signature.