Robertson, Wirtz and Ekitike start: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool take on Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League at the Deutsche Bank Park tomorrow at 20:00 UK time as they look to put an end to a streak of four consecutive losses in all competitions.

Arne Slot’s side also lost their previous European Cup outing, a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray, so they will need all three points to continue pushing for a finish in the top eight of the competition’s league phase.

With that said, here is a look at Liverpool’s potential starting line-up versus Frankfurt.

Goalkeeper – With Alisson Becker yet to return to full fitness, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to receive the nod in goal for the third successive game for the Reds.

Defenders – Conor Bradley has not played at his best level lately, while Jeremie Frimpong has also been underwhelming, so Dominik Szoboszlai could be deployed at right back. Andy Robertson could come back into the team for the Champions League, most likely replacing Milos Kerkez at left back.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are expected to be the unchanged pairing for Liverpool at centre back.

Wirtz at number 10, Ekitike up top

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch might get the nod again for Liverpool in the double pivot against Eintracht Frankfurt, whereas with Dominik Szoboszlai featuring at right back, Florian Wirtz might return to the team as their attacking midfielder on his return to his homeland.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are expected to retain their places, meanwhile, on the right and left wings, respectively.

Forward – With Alexander Isak misfiring, Arne Slot might deploy £79 million summer signing Hugo Ekitike as his number nine against his former employers.

Here is how the Reds might look on paper.