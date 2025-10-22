Chelsea & Tottenham eye move to sign Ivan Toney

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Ivan Toney, as per Caught Offside.

After letting Harry Kane leave, the Lilywhites decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record fee last year.

However, he displayed average performances last term before remaining sidelined due to injury problems during the first few months of this campaign.

So, Thomas Frank has deployed Richarlison in the centre-forward position thus far this term. However, he has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Everton a few years ago. Mathys Tel is another option the North London club have for the No.9 role, but he is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are planning to buy a new striker in January and have earmarked Toney as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays in the Middle East.

Frank knows the player very well, having developed him at Brentford, and is a ‘big admirer’ of the forward. However, the North London club aren’t the only club interested in Toney, as Chelsea are also considering making a move.

The Blues decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer. However, the former Ipswich Town star has been out injured, so Enzo Maresca is willing to sign a new striker in January.

Toney would be open to returning to the Premier League to secure his place in the England national team for next year’s World Cup. However, Al-Ahli don’t want to part ways with him in mid-season with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Toney showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League during his time at Gtech Community Stadium and has continued to score goals for Al-Ahli, making 11 goal contributions in 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Englishman is still just 29 and can play at the highest level for a few more years. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service.