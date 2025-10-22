Arsenal reignite interest in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes next year

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 on matchday three of the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, a result which many believed was a statement by the Gunners that this could very possibly be their season to scoop up the silverware.

Viktor Gyokeres got onto the scoresheet with a brace, whereas Gabriel Martinelli also found the back of the net to ensure a 100% scoring start in the European Cup. In spite of his offence functioning well, Mikel Arteta is keen on another addition on the flanks.

Football Transfers has reported that Arsenal are still keen on signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, a player they had monitored for much of the summer transfer window but were unable to sign owing his desire to remain in the Spanish capital.

Life under Xabi Alonso has not been too bright for Rodrygo, who has started only two out of nine La Liga fixtures under the manager. If his situation does not change in the next few months, there will be murmur regarding his future once more.

Rodrygo a solid signing for Arsenal

If Rodrygo Goes was to leave Real Madrid next year, the Whites might quote a similar asking price as they did earlier this year having valued the Brazilian at close to £87 million, a figure which eventually drove away the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Though his price tag is on the higher side, the two-time Champions League winner would be a terrific addition to Mikel Arteta’s side and a forward who would be the ideal fit in the manager’s tactical setup as well.

Rodrygo is a significant upgrade on the left flank compared to Leandro Trossard, who could leave next summer anyways, as well as Gabriel Martinelli. His superb dribbling, finishing and chance creation will be a massive plus to the team.

His potential signing might ensure that Eberechi Eze plays exclusively as the number 10, competing with Martin Odegaard, while Rodrygo’s own versatility will create more serious competition on the right wing and in the striker’s position as well.

In an interview over the international break, Rodrygo admitted that there were offers for his services in the summer but he remains firmly committed to Madrid and will not look to leave unless the club asks him to seek greener pastures.

How his situation pans out will be worth keeping an eye on, especially with Vinicius Junior also about the enter the last year of his contract in the Spanish capital, but nonetheless, all things point towards Rodrygo being a fantastic signing for Arsenal.