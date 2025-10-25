Man Utd, Chelsea & Tottenham hold talks to sign Ter Stegen

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After parting ways with Hugo Lloris, the Lilywhites decided to purchase Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, and the Italian has been the first-choice goalkeeper option. Other than him, Thomas Frank currently has Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin as the backup shot-stoppers.

On the other hand, Ruberto Sanchez has been the first-choice goalkeeper of Chelsea despite his tendency to make high-profile errors, while Filip Jorgensen plays as the second-fiddle option.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have struggled with the goalkeeping department over the last couple of years. So, they decided to part ways with Andre Onana and sign Senne Lammens this summer.

The youngster has enjoyed a bright start at Old Trafford, but it has been suggested that Ruben Amorim’s side could go for a new goalkeeper next year, as Altay Bayindir hasn’t been able to win the trust.

On TBR Football, Bailey states that Barcelona are ready to let Ter Stegen leave after purchasing Joan García this summer, and the player’s representatives have started working to find a suitable destination for him.

Ter Stegen to Premier League

Man Utd, Chelsea, and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign him. Alongside the trio, Newcastle United and West Ham United have also received the opportunity to secure the experienced goalkeeper’s service in January.

The 33-year-old still has three years left in his current contract, and the Catalan giants are prepared to let him leave on a loan deal.

The German, standing at 6ft 2in tall, was considered a highly talented young player during the early stages of his career and guided the Blaugrana to win the Champions League in his debut campaign after moving from Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, injury problems have prevented him from reaching his full potential, and he has been out injured since the start of this season.

Chelsea and Man Utd could do with upgrading their goalkeeping department next year. However, considering Ter Stegen’s recent struggles, he might not be the right option for the Blues or the Old Trafford club if either club opt to sign him.