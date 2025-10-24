Ruben Amorim provides injury update on Maguire and Mount ahead of Brighton clash

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Manchester United could be without both Harry Maguire and Mason Mount when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Portuguese coach has finally found momentum at Old Trafford, guiding the Red Devils to consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in his 11-month tenure.

With confidence restored, United are now chasing a third straight league victory — a feat they haven’t managed since August 2024 — and they appear well-positioned to achieve it this weekend.

However, Amorim disclosed during his pre-Brighton press conference on Friday that Maguire and Mount had sustained ‘knocks’ following last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Maguire was the hero in that clash, netting an 84th-minute winner at Anfield, while Mount featured as part of the attacking trio.

Although Amorim downplayed the seriousness of both players’ knocks, he admitted that a final call regarding their availability for Saturday’s encounter with Brighton is yet to be made.

‘The squad is fine. We have some doubts; we had some issues during the week with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount. Knocks, but nothing serious. We will see tomorrow,’ said Amorim.

Maguire’s late winner at Anfield has once again turned attention toward his future, with the 32-year-old’s current deal set to run out at the end of the campaign.

Knocks

When questioned about the defender’s contract situation, Amorim declined to reveal if renewal talks were in motion but hinted that the club remains pleased with the player’s contributions.

Speaking during Friday’s press conference, he stated,

‘We are really happy with Harry, but it is not the time to talk about that. That gives the idea that we are thinking really far away; we need to think about now. We are really happy with Harry; he is really important for us, but we just need to focus on the next game.’

United’s recent record against Brighton makes the upcoming clash even more crucial having suffered six defeats in their last seven Premier League encounters, twice as many as in their opening 17 meetings with the Seagulls (W12 D2 L3).

Determined to overturn that trend, the Red Devils aim to halt a three-match losing streak against Brighton at Old Trafford and register three consecutive league wins for the first time between May and August 2024—a milestone they last achieved within a single campaign back in February 2024, when they recorded four straight victories.