Chelsea battling with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Monga

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Leicester City forward Jeremy Monga, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After rising through the Foxes’ youth system, the 16-year-old made his first team debut earlier this year, playing seven matches in the Premier League last campaign.

Following relegation, the youngster has continued to feature for Leicester this season, making two goal contributions in five starts in the Championship.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that after displaying glimpses of his qualities in senior football at this tender age, Monga has started to attract the attention of several big Premier League clubs.

He can’t sign a professional contract with Leicester until he turns 17; therefore, the Foxes can’t manage to keep hold of him if any of his suitors manage to persuade him to leave.

Man Utd are interested in him and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop. However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils, as Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle United are in this race as well.

Manchester City are currently leading this race and have been working to seal the deal in recent months. They attempted to buy the youngster during the summer, and although they failed to do so, they haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him.

Monga is a right-footed explosive winger and is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Chelsea have focused on signing young players in recent years and bought Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Gittens this summer. Now, they are planning to follow the same transfer strategy next year.

On the other hand, Tottenham also have a transfer strategy of buying highly talented young players and providing them with the platform to develop at the highest level.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have been known for their ability to develop young players; however, they have struggled to do that in recent years. Still, they haven’t stopped adding young, talented players to their squad and are now looking at Monga.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites, the Blues, or the Red Devils eventually manage to secure Monga’s service next year.