Chelsea battling with Liverpool to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior next year

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been the talk of the town lately, as his vehement reaction to being substituted in El Clasico has led to rumours of Xabi Alonso not considering him an indispensable part of the squad.

His contract with Los Blancos also expires in June 2027 and with no major inroads yet with regards to a renewal, Madrid might be forced into selling the Brazilian international next summer if the situation does not improve to avoid losing him for free later.

According to The Sun, Chelsea and Liverpool are particularly cognisant to developments surrounding Vinicius Junior and might look to sign him next year from Real Madrid should they sense the opportunity to do so.

Vinicius Junior has scored five goals and provided four assists in all competitions for Madrid, so he remains in top form, and has a valuation of £132 million on Transfermarkt, an amount that could dramatically fall if he does not renew his contract soon.

Vini a brilliant addition to the Premier League

Chelsea as well as Liverpool would be significantly bolstered by Vinicius Junior’s signing from Real Madrid, and the player’s rich experience at the top level at just 25 would easily make him the leader of either of their sporting projects.

Liverpool might especially be keen on signing him as Mohamed Salah’s replacement, and though Vinicius is not a like-for-like fill-in for the Egyptian international, he is overall a better player and can produce better numbers in front of goal.

That’s not to say Chelsea might pass up on the opportunity to sign a player of such a massive potential and reputation, and they could also potentially have an advantage in their bid to acquire Vinicius due to having numerous Brazilians in their team already.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will look to persist over a contract extension to Vinicius Junior, who remains a key part of their long-term plans alongside Kylian Mbappe, and they will believe they will eventually tie the player down to renewed terms.

So far, there has been no hint from the player about wanting to leave as he remains fully committed to life in Spain and if Madrid’s strong progress under Xabi Alonso continues, it may only be a matter of time before he puts pen to paper on a contract.