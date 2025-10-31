Tottenham & Chelsea closely monitoring Palmeiras star Vitor Roque

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Palmeiras’ prolific centre forward Vitor Roque over a possible move in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Brazilian forward returned to his homeland in February after an underwhelming spell in Europe. After joining Barcelona the previous year amid much excitement, he soon found himself out of favour and short on opportunities under his former head coach, Xavi Hernandez.

Frustrated by limited playing time, he moved to Real Betis on loan last summer, though his stay with the Andalusian outfit was brief. Palmeiras stepped in to bring him back to Brazil in February, paying a considerable sum for his services.

Since then, Roque has experienced a resurgence under Abel Ferreira, rediscovering his form with 17 goals and four assists this season—sparking renewed rumours of a possible return to European football.

The Premier League could be a possible destination for Roque, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that London duo Tottenham and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Brazil international over a potential swoop in 2026.

With a contract at Allianz Parque running until 2029 and his prolific form, where he has provided 21 goal contributions, Palmeiras will likely demand a sizeable fee above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation, with Spurs and the Blues now keen.

Battle

However, the Premier League duo face stern competition for Roque’s signature, as Konur adds that Serie A giants AS Roma and Napoli are also monitoring the Brazilian starlet, while Betis are also eyeing a possible reunion with the prolific forward.

Chelsea have already brought in a few strikers during the summer window, with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro available as centre-forward options, while Emanuel Emegha is set to join the squad next season after completing his move to Stamford Bridge, making another attacking addition unnecessary.

In contrast, Tottenham could benefit from adding a top-quality striker. Dominic Solanke has struggled for consistency in front of goal, while Randal Kolo Muani is expected to return to Juventus once his loan expires. A move to North London seems far more logical for Roque , as it would likely offer him greater playing time and a pivotal role in the attack.

Having scored 17 goals each, both Chelsea and Tottenham will have the opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League scoring charts when they meet in matchweek ten at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 5:30 PM.