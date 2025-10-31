Enzo Maresca provides injury update on Cole Palmer ahead of Tottenham trip

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has provided an injury update on key forward Cole Palmer ahead of the Blues’ 180th London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Palmer’s injury blow came during Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in September, as he was forced off after just 21 minutes.

The England international, who was recently honoured with a plaque marking his 100th appearance for the Blues, has since missed eight matches, with no clear recovery timeline yet established due to the persistent nature of his groin issue.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign, featuring only four times so far and completing the full 90 minutes in just two of those games. Despite limited action, the versatile forward has found the net twice — once in the Premier League and once in the UEFA Champions League.

He has since been sidelined for eight matches for the Blues, and Maresca has now offered an update on Palmer’s condition during his pre-match press conference, outlining the progress of his rehabilitation and when Chelsea supporters might expect to see their key man back in action.

‘I just met him in the canteen for breakfast, and I told him, ‘I will say that in one week you are back,’ Maresca said ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. ‘He was laughing. Now with Cole, exactly the same plan. Wait, and hopefully he can be back soon.’

Positive

On a positive note, Chelsea have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their trip to Tottenham after Maresca confirmed Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are available to start against Spurs, despite nursing injuries and coming off the bench at Molineux.

He also confirmed that Joao Pedro, who has been managing a groin problem, is fit to return for Saturday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being rested in the game against Wolves.

‘The reason why Joao didn’t play against Wolves is because we tried to protect him. The same thing was with Enzo and Moi, just to give them some minutes, but the idea is to protect these players.’ Maresca said when asked about the fitness update of his squad

Following their disappointing defeat to Sunderland, Chelsea will aim to secure a fifth straight victory—and a third consecutive win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—when they take on the Europa League champions on Saturday, 1st November, at 5:30 PM.