Chelsea pondering over £79 million bid to sign Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea’s recent summer spending spree on offensive signings has not seen all the arrivals yield the necessary results, with Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens especially struggling for goal contributions in the final third.

Enzo Maresca has yet to lock in on a primary left winger this season and an investment on yet another out-wide man has not been ruled out as Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea are readying a £79 million bid for Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz’s solid development at Juventus over the last few years has caught the eye of clubs from across Europe, especially those in the Premier League, and with the player rated as one of the best Turkish talents in recent years, he promises to be a great signing.

Zinedine Zidane, whose eye for talent has been praised by many, has also endorsed the youngster’s talents, calling him a ‘quality’ player and insisting that he will only get better from here, so Chelsea can be rest assured that their money might be well spent.

Juve will find it hard to reject Chelsea’s offer

Kenan Yildiz is arguably the best player at Juventus but with the Bianconeri not best-placed monetarily, they might find Chelsea’s £79 million offer too good to turn down as they look to improve their precarious financial situation.

The 20-year-old is capable of playing on both wings and as the attacking midfielder, with his pace, dribbling, chance creation and finishing especially standing out and making him an ideal fit at Chelsea.

His performances against sides in the Serie A who usually tend to defend deep will give the Blues the confidence that Yildiz will do a good job in the Premier League against more open and offensive teams, more so because his physique is fairly good too.

Chelsea wil be able to offer Yildiz a long-term contract with an attractive salary too, so there is every reason to think that the Londoners have all it takes to convince the player as well as his employers to get a deal over the line.