Tottenham battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances for Fiorentina. It was thought that he would become a top-class goal-scorer in the future, so several big clubs expressed their interest in signing him.

The Gunners were among them, but the Bianconeri eventually managed to secure his service in January 2022. However, he has failed to flourish in his career at Allianz Stadium over the years.

Fichajes state that Juventus have decided not to extend his contract as he is currently on high wages and hasn’t been able to showcase his goal-scoring prowess in recent years.

So, they are prepared to cash-in on him in January to avoid losing him for free at the end of this season and are prepared to accept up to £17m.

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their interest in signing him and could make a concrete approach; however, sealing the deal won’t be straightforward for the Lilywhites, as Chelsea and Barcelona are also in this race. Moreover, Arsenal have revived their interest and are ready to finally sign their long-term target in January.

Battle

Considering Vlahovic will enter the final six months of his current contract in January, Tottenham, Arsenal, or Chelsea can manage to agree on a pre-contract agreement with him to seal the deal for free next summer.

Although Vlahovic, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has struggled to showcase his qualities for Juventus over the last few years, he is still young and has time on his side to turn the situation around. The forward is strong, good in the air, and works hard without possession.

A change of environment and playing for more attacking teams like Arsenal and Chelsea could bring the best out of him. So, he might still be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Arsenal, Tottenham, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites, the Blues, or the Gunners eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Allianz Stadium in the upcoming winter window.