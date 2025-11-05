Man Utd, Chelsea & Tottenham keen on Palmeiras star Vitor Roque

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are battling for the signature of prolific Palmeiras centre-forward Vitor Roque, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by GOAL.

Roque returned to his homeland in February after an underwhelming spell in Europe. After joining Barcelona the previous year amid much excitement, he soon found himself out of favour and short on opportunities under his former head coach, Xavi Hernandez.

The 20-year-old has rediscovered his form since securing a permanent move back to his home country to join Palmeiras in February of this year and was part of the Verdão side that reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

This campaign, he has been in goalscoring form for Abel Ferreira’s side, netting 17 goals and providing five assists across all competitions, putting him firmly on the radar of several top European clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

Citing Mundo Deportivo, GOAL reports that Man Utd, Chelsea, and Tottenham are closely monitoring Roque ahead of a potential transfer to England in 2026.

However, United are ready to steal a march on their rivals, as the report claims that the Red Devils are set to submit a £44m formal offer to Palmeiras for the prolific forward.

The Spanish outlet adds that Man United’s proposed offer could generate a financial injection for the Brazilian outfit, who are facing financial constraints, while Barcelona could also receive an £8m windfall from the deal.

Prolific forward

Manchester United secured the signing of Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig during the summer, but the Slovenian striker has only managed two goals in 11 outings since arriving at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee has endured a frustrating campaign, featuring sparingly under Amorim after falling out of favour. This situation has prompted his desire to depart in January in pursuit of regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Despite Vitor Roque’s underwhelming stint at Barcelona, where he recorded only two goals across 16 appearances, United’s interest appears undeterred.

The Brazilian’s time at Camp Nou was short-lived, lasting eight months before he was loaned to Real Betis and later moved permanently to Palmeiras.

Although still just 20 years old and with ample room to develop, questions remain over whether Roque – who struggled during his first European spell – can withstand the intense expectations at a club like United and provide an instant scoring impact, rather than the club opting for a more seasoned centre-forward alternative.