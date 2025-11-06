Tottenham, Chelsea & Man Utd keen on Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United are monitoring Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic ahead of a potential move in 2026, according to Tuttojuve.

The Serbian first made his name at Fiorentina, where his impressive performances with the Viola convinced Juventus to spend heavily to sign him and hand him a lucrative contract.

The 25-year-old, who bagged 17 goals across all competitions last season, has continued his prolific form this season with six goals in all competitions.

However, Vlahovic’s future has been uncertain for some time, with the club and player yet to reach an agreement on a new deal — leaving the striker free to depart at the end of the season.

Having already showcased his pedigree in Italy, Vlahović possesses both the strength and technical qualities needed to thrive in England, and it’s no surprise several clubs in the Premier League are now vying for his signature.

This is according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve, which claims that Tottenham, Chelsea, and Man Utd have expressed interest in signing the Serbian international.

Spurs should accelerate Vlahovic move

Juventus have been keen on extending Vlahovic’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. However, they now face stern competition, as the Premier League trio have been closely monitoring the situation, with Bayern Munich also showing interest, according to the report.

Just four months into his tenure in North London, Thomas Frank has had to deal with major attacking injury problems. Dominic Solanke remains sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery, while Juventus loanee Randal Kolo Muani has struggled to make an impact.

Consequently, Spurs are now assessing potential options in the attacking third and a proven goalscorer capable of consistently finding the net and could pursue a free transfer for Vlahović if he fails to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Bianconeri, as his current deal is nearing expiry.

The 6ft 2in forward could represent a brilliant addition to their squad, as he’ll offer Frank a viable option in attack without the club having to break the bank.

However, Tottenham face stiff competition from Chelsea and Man Utd should Vlahovic decide to come to England. Both the Premier League giants could do with another top class striker and the Serbian would be a superb signing.

For a player of Vlahovic’s qualities, signing him for free rather than paying his £30m Transfermarkt valuation would be an absolute bargain, and it’ll be interesting to see how the transfer plays out in the summer.