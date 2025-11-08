Predicted Manchester United line-up against Tottenham

Manchester United travel to the capital to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this lunchtime.

After winning three consecutive matches, the Red Devils only managed to come away with a draw against Nottingham Forest in the league last weekend.

United have a poor record away from home thus far this season, accumulating five points from as many games. On the other hand, Spurs have displayed disappointing performances at home so far, earning only four points from five games.

Man Utd have failed to win their last seven consecutive games vs the Lilywhites, losing five of those encounters. The Red Devils haven’t defeated Spurs away from home since 2021, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the manager at that time.

Team news

Lisandro Martínez has returned to full training after recovering from his serious knee problem, but this game will come too early for him to feature.

On the other hand, MEN have reported that Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t travelled with the squad for this game, so his absence is a blow for Ruben Amorim’s side, although he has failed to break into the Portuguese boss’ starting XI.

Predicted line-up

United have only one game a week this season as they aren’t playing in Europe. So, it is unlikely that Amorim would make many changes to his starting XI from last weekend’s draw against Nottingham Forest.

Senne Lammens should keep hold of his place in goal, and in front of the Belgian, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw could be the two wide centre-backs. Harry Maguire may get the nod to start in the CCB position ahead of Leny Yoro in this game due to his aerial ability, as Spurs are excellent in set-piece situations.

Diogo Dalot has been displaying average performances this season; therefore, Patrick Dorgu should commence in the LWB position ahead of the Portuguese. Amad Diallo is expected to be the RWB. So, Noussair Mazraoui could feature off the bench.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are set to be the midfield pairing, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha likely to be the two No.10s in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. Benjamin Sesko might continue in the centre-forward role; in that case, Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount may feature off the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tottenham

Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Bruno, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko