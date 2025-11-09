Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez suffers injury blow

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has confirmed that he will be out of the upcoming international break with Argentina due to a persistent knee issue.

The World Cup winner had to cut short his involvement with the national team during last month’s international break after being diagnosed with bone edema in his right knee — a condition that causes fluid accumulation.

Chelsea have been cautious with the 24-year-old’s workload in recent weeks, but Fernandez has now admitted that the knee problem has troubled him since before the season kicked off.

After Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday night, he acknowledged that he had been ‘having a problem with my knee in the last four months.’

Argentina’s only scheduled game this month is a friendly against Angola on November 14. Still, the midfielder has withdrawn from the squad and will now undergo further evaluation at Chelsea’s Cobham training base.

‘I will not be available with Argentina,’ Fernandez said. ‘I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee for the last 4 months. ‘I came with a bone edema that got worse in the last weeks and months because we played a lot of games. ‘I think the most important thing is coming to the end of the season, and I think it’s good to make this decision together. Always respecting the doctors and everything.’

Blow

Despite a frustrating opening half at Stamford Bridge, Fernandez proved pivotal in injecting the creativity Chelsea needed to unlock the visitors’ compact defence after the interval.

The Argentine midfielder deservedly claimed the Premier League’s player-of-the-match honour, dictating play from the centre of the park with his exceptional passing range and vision.

His composure and control helped others flourish, with Malo Gusto netting his first goal for Chelsea in what was his 98th appearance, while Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto also found the net in the second half.

The injury update arrives just as club football pauses for the international break—a period that should allow Fernandez valuable time to recover and manage his knee problem. However, once action resumes, Chelsea face an intense run of fixtures.

The Blues travel to Turf Moor to meet Burnley on November 22, before hosting Barcelona in a crucial Champions League showdown three days later.

The month then wraps up with a high-stakes London derby against title-chasing Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, capping off what promises to be a demanding schedule before Christmas.