Arsenal battling with Chelsea to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has made a decent start to the ongoing season with five goals and one assist in all competitions, as the Rossoneri look to end Napoli’s title defence and win the Serie A come the end of the campaign.

Though Leao has been in great form, the great expectation is for him to depart San Siro at the end of 2025/26 to pursue a new challenge and a number of Premier League clubs have already been linked with transfers for him.

Chelsea have been one of the most interested parties in Leao and as per Caught Offside, Arsenal have also now lodged interest in the Portuguese international, and have been quoted a £75 million price tag by his employers.

Leao’s asking price has lowered in recent weeks given that he was tagged at over £85 million in the summer although with his contract at Milan valid until June 2028, the Italians will hold a strong bargaining power in any negotiations.

Leao a solid addition to the PL

Rafael Leao would be a brilliant addition to the Premier League. He is one of the few vintage wingers around Europe, who is capable of dribbling past opponents and single-handedly influencing matches in his side’s favour.

He would add a lot of value to Arsenal as well as Chelsea, and nearly a year before his transfer to the Premier League potentially materialises, it is hard to pick which of the two London rivals would be in pole position to secure his services.

While Arsenal would see him as a significant upgrade over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and also have a convincing sporting project to lure him in, Chelsea are not too far behind and can outmuscle the Gunners financially.

On a £75 million price tag, Leao seems like a very affordable option considering the quality he brings in and for a player about to enter the prime years of his career, more clubs could lodge interest in his acquisition over the upcoming months.