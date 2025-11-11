Chelsea
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keen on January swoop for Juventus star Jonathan David
Tottenham Hotspur have struggled with having a consistent striker this season as Dominic Solanke has struggled for fitness, while Richarlison has also failed to be consistent in spite of making a decent start to the campaign.
In addition to the duo, neither Mathys Tel nor Randal Kolo Muani have impressed since joining this year, so all things point towards a new addition sooner rather than later, possibly in January itself.
According to Tutto Mercato, Spurs are pondering over the signing of Juventus forward Jonathan David, a player who is also on Chelsea’s radar after a barren start to life in Serie A having signed as a free agent from Lille this summer.
Even though Chelsea have been linked with David, it is unlikely to see them attempting his transfer in January as Joao Pedro is playing decent as their number nine, whereas Liam Delap has proven to be a reliable back-up option.
Having said that, Tottenham might have a clear path to his signing. The Canadian international is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt, but just six months into his arrival in Turin, it will be interesting to see what his asking price will be.
Spurs swoop difficult for David in January
Jonathan David has scored and assisted only once apiece in all competitions for Juventus, so his poor form is concerning enough for Tottenham Hotspur to reconsider whether or not they want to sign him in the winter.
Moreover, Juventus could look to give him at least a full season given that there are doubts over Dusan Vlahovic’s continuity at the club with the Serbian international’s contract due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.
It will be interesting to see whether or not Spurs have other options for January but with Dominic Solanke expected to return soon, Thomas Frank will hope that the former Bournemouth star will find some form and consistency.
Chelsea
