Chelsea contact Real Madrid to discuss Rodrygo Goes signing in January

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has played less than 400 minutes of first-team football this season across 13 appearances in all competitions, and has fallen significantly down the pecking order at the club under Xabi Alonso.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior starting regularly, and the likes of Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono featuring otherwise, Rodrygo’s situation has not shown any sign of improvements in the last few weeks.

ESPN Brasil has gone as far as reporting that the Brazilian international is fed up of how he is being treated in the Spanish capital and has opened the door to leaving Real Madrid as early as in January after staying put over the summer.

Caught Offside claims Chelsea have already spoken with Real Madrid to express their willingness to sign Rodrygo in the winter, though it now remains to be seen whether the club is prepared to let him go midway through the campaign.

Rodrygo swoop might need to wait until next summer

Although all things point towards Rodrygo Goes leaving Real Madrid sooner rather than later, it is likely that the 24-year-old will have to wait until next summer in order to sort out his future as Los Blancos are expected to block his exit in January.

Given that Endrick is already expected to leave the club on loan in the winter, Rodrygo’s potential departure would leave Xabi Alonso significantly short of depth as well as experience in the final third heading into the business end of the season.

The timing of Rodrygo’s rumoured exit in January also means Madrid would not be able to sign a capable enough replacement for him considering most clubs would want to keep hold of the key players in their squads until the campaign ends.

Nonetheless, Chelsea will be expected to reignite their interest in the player next summer, especially if he does well with Brazil at next year’s FIFA World Cup, though it remains to be seen how much Real Madrid are willing to sell him for.

On Transfermarkt, Rodrygo’s value stands at £70 million but with inconsistent game time and no goal to his name in the last eight months, it would be very surprising if the forward’s asking price is anywhere close to such a figure.

He would be a terrific acquisition for the Blues, however, and a player that promises to be a massive upgrade over their current left wingers in terms of experience as well as quality.