‘Some distance away’ — Norway boss provides injury update on Martin Odegaard

Despite widespread reports indicating that Martin Ødegaard could be fit to feature for Arsenal after the international break, Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken has downplayed those suggestions during his recent press conference, as per Football London.

The 2025–26 season has been a challenging one for Ødegaard, who first battled two separate shoulder injuries in the opening weeks before sustaining a serious knee issue in Arsenal’s 2–0 win over West Ham in October following a collision with Crysencio Summerville — a setback that has kept him out since.

The midfielder has now reached a pivotal phase in his rehabilitation and will continue working with Norway’s medical staff this week while remaining with the squad to lend his support.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has declined to provide a specific timeline for Ødegaard’s recovery. However, he recently hinted that the Norwegian, along with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli, was ‘not far off’ from returning.

Solbakken, however, appeared less optimistic when questioned about his captain’s fitness at the start of the November international window. While he confirmed Ødegaard would travel to Norway to link up with the squad, he stressed there are no plans for him to feature in any matches and implied the midfielder remains some distance from a full return.

Odegaard could miss Tottenham clash

‘It is steady,’ Solbakken said of Odegaard’s injury recovery. ‘It is going in a steady direction, but he is some distance away. ‘He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday. Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don’t know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan.’

A victory over Estonia on Thursday could see Norway book their ticket to the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico — as long as Italy drop points against Moldova.

Should the qualification battle extend to the final matchday, Norway would have the chance to clinch their spot at the San Siro against Italy.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been cautious about accelerating Ødegaard’s recovery but initially hoped he would return in time for the North London Derby against Tottenham on November 23.

That scenario now appears unlikely, though the Gunners will remain hopeful he’ll be back in action well before the busy Christmas schedule.