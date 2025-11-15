Arsenal and Chelsea keen on signing Ousmane Diomande



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal and Chelsea are among clubs interested in signing Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a Premier League move over the past year. Crystal Palace held talks with Sporting for the defender last summer, but a deal did not materialise.

Record now reveal that the Portuguese champions have no plans of parting ways with Diomande in January, but the scenario could be much different at the end of the current campaign.

Diomande’s present contract expires in the summer of 2027. With no renewal in sight, there is a possibility that the 21-year-old could move on from the Primeira Liga club next season.

Arsenal and Chelsea are mentioned as possible candidates to land the Ivorian star, who has a £71 million release clause in his deal.

Good potential

Diomande has been with Sporting since the winter of 2023. He was a target for Arsenal during his time at Midtjylland, but the Portuguese heavyweights beat them to his signature.

Still only 21, the Ivorian has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Primeira Liga. He has completed 94% of his passes this campaign with 56% of his duels won.

Diomande has also been brilliant in tracking back with 6 recoveries and 5 clearances per league game. The Ivorian has good potential, but he is still far from a complete player.

The youngster has made positional errors in his time at Sporting. He has been guilty of conceding penalties in the past, while also losing possession directly leading to opposition goals.

Arsenal have held a long-term interest, but they may not enter the race due to the presence of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie in their ranks.

Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber can play in the heart of the defence too. The Gunners no longer require a new centre-back in the squad in either January or next summer.

Chelsea are similarly equipped with several centre-backs. They have Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato and Axel Disasi in their squad.

Levi Colwill should return from a serious knee injury ahead of next season. We don’t believe Arsenal or Chelsea will sign Diomande as he may not accept a reduced starting role to part ways with Sporting.