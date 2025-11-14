Man Utd keen on beating Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Semenyo

Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up efforts to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries from Bristol City a couple of years ago. Initially, he took time to settle into the Premier League’s physicality before showcasing glimpses of his qualities last term, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

This season, the Ghanaian has taken his game to another level, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 11 Premier League appearances thus far.

Now, Caught Offside claim that having been impressed by the forward, Man Utd have registered their interest in him to bolster the attack despite purchasing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer.

Purchasing Semenyo won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils, as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop. However, United are planning to step up efforts to beat other clubs in this race.

Having recently agreed on a fresh term with Semenyo until 2030, Bournemouth aren’t in any rush to sell him next year and want at least £80m to let him leave.

Battle

Although United bought Mbeumo and Cunha last summer, they would have to add depth to the attack next summer should they manage to qualify for European football next season.

On the other hand, after letting Luis Diaz leave last summer, Liverpool’s left side of the attack has been in a state of flux thus far this season. Cody Gakpo started the season in this position, but Arne Slot used Florian Wirtz in the last two matches before the international break.

Arsenal, meanwhile, currently have Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for the left flank, while Gabriel Jesus, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke can provide cover in this area if needed. Still, Mikel Arteta appears to be willing to add further depth in this position.

Semenyo is comfortable playing on either flank and has started proving his worth in the Premier League. Therefore, the Bournemouth star might be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.