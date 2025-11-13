Chelsea hoping to trump Bayern Munich to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in 2025

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had a troubled campaign last year but turned a corner in the FIFA Club World as he was named the best in his position in the tournament in the United States earlier this summer.

His form meant the club’s interest in acquiring a new shot-stopper cooled over the summer, with Filip Jorgensen acting as Sanchez’s back-up, although there could be a shuffle in the goalkeeping department after this season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that AC Milan captain Mike Maignan remains on Chelsea’s radar and with the French goalkeeper’s contract with the Serie A giants due to expire in June 2026, his free arrival in London is a strong possibility.

Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on Maignan’s signing with Manuel Neuer set to turn 4o in March next year, whereas Sven Ulreich and Jonas Urbig are nowhere as close to the World Cup winner to be able to succeed him.

Maignan a great signing for Chelsea

Robert Sanchez’s performances for Chelsea this season have been quite good, but for a club of their calibre, it is vital to keep looking for upgrades and in the primary goalkeeper’s role, Mike Maignan is certainly a step up.

The AC Milan star would be a great signing for the Blues. He is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, but his potential acquisition as a free agent makes the deal sweeter whereas his age, 30, makes him a good medium-term option.

Maignan’s experience and reflexes in between the sticks help him command the length of the goal post well, while his ability to distribute the ball out from the back and keep the backline organised will be vital in Enzo Maresca’s system too.

It will be interesting to see if he is open to joining Chelsea next summer, or prefers heading to Bayern Munich instead.