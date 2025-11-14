Arsenal and Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal and Chelsea did a very good job in this summer’s transfer window to rebuild their sides, especially the offensive departments, with the London rivals amongst the leading spenders not just within the Premier League, but all of Europe.

Even though they have revamped in the final third just months ago, the Blues and the Gunners remain intent on signing one of the continent’s top talents in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz after his exceptional performances for the Bianconeri.

Caught Offside has reported that their bid to do so next summer has been significantly bolstered as Juventus and Yildiz have been unable to make progress over a contract renewal, which might potentially open the door to his exit in 2026.

Yildiz’s contract at the Allianz Stadium runs until June 2029, so next year, Juventus would still have quite a strong bargaining power to dictate the terms of his sale. The Turkish international’s asking price is expected to be close to £80 million.

London rivals set for fierce Yildiz battle

Mikel Arteta has been keen on signing a left winger for Arsenal with Leandro Trossard expected to leave soon. Eberechi Eze has played as the number 10 since arriving from Crystal Palace and is likely to compete with Martin Odegaard henceforth.

Kenan Yildiz would be a terrific addition to the Arsenal squad, with his chance creation, shooting from distance and ability to dribble past a number of defenders likely to make him the first-choice option in the team from the word go.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also be just as interested in the player despite signing a number of wingers over the last few years. Yildiz’s output in the final third has been impressive enough for the Blues to consider spending big on him once more.

Liverpool might also lodge interest in him having previously been linked with the 20-year-old and if he was to leave Juventus any time soon, the Premier League is starting to look like his eventual landing spot.