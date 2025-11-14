Chelsea ‘prepared’ to launch huge bid to sign Vinicius Jr

Chelsea are reportedly ‘prepared’ to launch a huge proposal to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues decided to reinforce the wide forward position by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer. Moreover, Estevao Willian joined from Palmeiras ahead of this season, although the deal was done earlier.

However, the trio is still very young and needs time to develop, scoring only two goals combined in the Premier League thus far, with Gittens yet to open his account in the English top flight.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are considering upgrading the flank next year and have earmarked Vinicius Jr as a serious option. They are even ‘prepared’ to launch a formal £132m proposal to seal the deal.

The Brazilian’s existing deal with Los Blancos is set to run until 2027, and negotiations regarding an extension haven’t progressed at all. So, his long-term future at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is currently uncertain.

The South American considers Real Madrid his dream club and wants to stay. However, if an agreement can’t be reached over the new deal, Xabi Alonso’s side may be forced to sell him next year to avoid losing him for free. Los Merengues would accept the offer should the West London club submit it.

Vinicius to Chelsea

Vinicius has established himself as a talismanic figure for Real Madrid over the years, winning every possible major trophy. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to challenge on all fronts this term, sitting at the top of La Liga.

The forward likes to be deployed on the left flank and is currently one of the best players in the world. In 12 appearances in the Spanish top-flight, the 25-year-old has scored five goals and registered four assists.

So, he would be a great coup for Enzo Maresca’s side if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to lure him to Stamford Bridge next year.

Meanwhile, after winning the Club World Cup last summer, Chelsea endured an inconsistent start this season. However, having won four out of the last five Premier League matches, they have climbed to third place.