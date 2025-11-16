Arsenal, Man Utd & West Ham eye move to sign Quinten Timber

Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord star Quinten Timber, as per Caught Offside.

The 24-year-old is the twin brother of Gunners’ defender Jurrien, but unlike him, the Feyenoord man is a midfielder. They started their youth career at De Trots van Zuid before joining Ajax Amsterdam back in 2014.

Jurrien stayed at Johan Cruyff Arena before moving to north London a couple of years ago. However, Quinten joined FC Utrecht back in 2021, and having been impressed by his performances, Feyenoord decided to bring him back the following year.

The midfielder has been a key player at De Kuip Stadium over the last few years, but he couldn’t serve his club properly last term due to injury problems. He has been fit and available once again this season, helping his side mount an Eredivisie title charge.

In 14 appearances across all competitions, Timber has netted twice and notched up a solitary assist. After proving his worth for Feyenoord, he has secured his place in the Netherlands national team.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season. Now, Caught Offside claim that Arsenal, Man Utd, and West Ham have registered their interest in signing him in a cut-price deal this January.

Battle

Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Quinten since purchasing Jurrien and could make a concrete approach to finally lure him to the Emirates Stadium next year.

However, it won’t be straightforward for the Premier League clubs to seal the deal as Borussia Dortmund are currently leading this race and are ready to accelerate their efforts to sign him in the winter window.

With the player set to become a free agent next summer, Feyenoord might be open to letting him leave in mid-season to recoup some transfer fee.

Arsenal currently have Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice as the first-choice midfield options, while Christian Norgaard is the backup. So, they don’t need to add further depth in this position at the moment.

However, Man Utd want to upgrade the midfield department next year, while West Ham could do with bolstering the engine room to help Nuno Espirito Santo survive relegation this season.

Therefore, Timber, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, would be better off joining Man Utd or West Ham over Arsenal if he eventually leaves Feyenoord in January.