Chelsea now keen on signing Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since arriving at Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, Diomande has developed into one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe. In just over two years, the 21-year-old has established himself as an important player for both his club and his national team.

But this season has been different. He has managed only 328 minutes in the Primeira Liga, losing his spot to Belgium international Zeno Debast, who has already made 13 appearances across all competitions. With his game time dropping, a move away from the club is starting to look like a real possibility.

Hence, several clubs have now set their sights on the 6ft 2in centre-back who will likely consider leaving the Estádio José Alvalade to gain significant playing time to stand a chance of being selected among Emerse Faé’s Ivorian squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Having previously shown interest in signing him, Konur reports that Chelsea are now back in the fray to sign Diomande as Enzo Maresca looks to bolster his backline.

However, the Club World Cup champions face stern competition for the Ivorian international’s signature, as the journalist claims that several European heavyweights, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Real Madrid, are also closely monitoring the centre-back over a possible move in 2026.

Reinforcement

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca began the season with only Nathaiel Chalobah and Josh Acheampong fully fit at centre-back, and Acheampong caught the eye straight away with a strong display in the opener against Crystal Palace.

As evidenced by their style of play, the Italian manager prioritises efficiency in buildup and solidity in defensive actions.

Because of that, Benoit Badiashile has drifted in and out of the team due to his constant fitness issues, while Wesley Fofana, who formed Maresca’s preferred partnership with Levi Colwill last season, was thrown straight back into the side once he returned, because he offers exactly what the manager wants.

But Fofana’s injury record makes him difficult to rely on, and that has pushed Chelsea to search for another centre-back who fits Maresca’s demands.

Diomande, valued at £39m by Transfermarkt, ticks all the boxes, possessing the physicality, speed, efficiency on the ball, and combativeness to thrive in the Premier League.