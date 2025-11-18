Chelsea battling with Arsenal to sign Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per Caught Offside.

The Blues used to buy world-class readymade players to achieve success instantly during Roman Abramovich’s tenure. However, their transfer approach has changed since Todd Boehly’s takeover, as they have been focusing on signing talented young players.

Young players usually take time to develop; as a result, the West London club haven’t been able to win many major successes under Bohley apart from lifting the newly extended Club World Cup last summer.

Compared to that, Chelsea won 19 major trophies in as many years under Abramovich, including two Champions League titles and five Premier League triumphs.

Still, Chelsea are seemingly planning to continue signing talented young players with a view to the long-term future.

Caught Offside claim that Chelsea have identified Yildiz as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent promising performances, and could make a concrete approach next year.

The Bianconeri have been struggling to agree on a fresh term with the 20-year-old despite being locked in talks over the last few months. They don’t want to match the player’s wage demand, and negotiations are currently at a standstill.

Battle

However, the player still has a contract until 2029, and Juventus have slapped a huge £88m price tag on his head if they are forced to let him leave.

Purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward for the West London club as Arsenal are also in this race with Mikel Arteta a ‘huge admirer’ of him. Furthermore, Real Madrid are also considering making a move.

The Gunners currently have a well-resourced attacking department but have struggled with injury problems in this area. So, perhaps, Arteta is looking to add more firepower in the frontline.

Although Juventus have struggled thus far this campaign, Yildiz has been in excellent form, making seven goal contributions across all competitions.

The forward has established himself as one of the best young players in the Serie A and has shown signs that he could become a world-class winger in the future. Therefore, Yildiz would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Arsenal should either club purchase him.