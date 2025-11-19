Arsenal make £70 million bid to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes in 2026

Arsenal are in pole position to win the Premier League this season but have not ruled out rebuilding their squad with more quality in a number of positions, especially with Mikel Arteta also chasing the club’s maiden Champions League title.

Football 365 has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, and have already submitted a £70 million bid, including £18 million worth of add-ons, to secure the Brazilian international’s transfer.

Rodrygo has played less than 400 minutes for Los Blancos this season and ranks low in Xabi Alonso’s pecking order. The Madrid boss is prepared to let go of the 24-year-old in January itself with Arsenal also looking to acquire him in the winter.

With the FIFA World Cup approaching next summer, Rodrygo faces the risk of losing out on a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad if he is not at the optimum level of his game, so it would not be a surprise to see him leave his club for more regular minutes soon.

Rodrygo signing increasingly possible

Given that Real Madrid will be playing in three competitions from January with their Copa del Rey campaign set to begin, Rodrygo Goes’ departure midway through the campaign seemed like an improbable proposition a few months back.

That said, his lack of playing time for the club as well as Xabi Alonso’s willingness to let go of him in January might change the equation, and Arsenal’s £70 million offer might be enough for Real Madrid to get rid of the two-time Champions League winner.

Mikel Arteta would be bolstered by Rodrygo Goes’ signing, with the player’s rich experience, especially on the continental stage set to hold him in good stead at Arsenal, whose next main objective would be to win the European Cup.