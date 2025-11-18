Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Marcus Rashford next summer

Barcelona signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United in the summer, and the player has regained his feet with the La Liga giants having scored six goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for Hansi Flick’s men.

Consequent to his form, Barca could look to sign Rashford permanently next year with the Englishman also hoping to do so, but their financial situation remains precarious and there are likely to be targets of greater priority to them than him.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also considering a surprise transfer for Rashford, whose tenure at Old Trafford all but seems to have ended after a few substandard seasons under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Spurs likelier to sign Rashford

Even though Chelsea have been linked with Marcus Rashford’s signing, they will choose their next left winger carefully after having adequate depth in the position, having also been linked with the likes of Rafael Leao and Rodrygo Goes.

Tottenham Hotspur, however, could see massive utility in signing the Manchester United star as he has been excellent down the left flank this season with a fantastic output in terms of goal contributions, while he can even play as a striker.

On Transfermarkt, Rashford’s valuation stands at £35 million and it is likely to be a transfer fee that would suffice for the forward’s acquisition from Man United, though his salary demands could be a problem for the Lilywhites.

Spurs have a sound wage structure and in spite of Rashford promising to be a solid fit in Thomas Frank’s system, it could all come down to whether or not the two parties are willing to make mutually convenient compromises in terms of money.

Having said that, Barcelona are still likely to be Rashford’s preferred destination, so it remains to be seen if the Catalans are eventually able to get a permanent swoop for him across the line at some point next summer.