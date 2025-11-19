Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo has £65 million release clause

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored five goals and assisted three times in all competitions this season, but generally, he has not been as impactful on the pitch and compared to his lofty standards, there has been a huge drop in quality in 2025/26.

With his contract at Anfield expiring in June 2027, there are already doubts over his continuity at the club beyond next year owing to interest from Saudi Arabia as well as apprehensions regarding how much more he can offer at the top level.

David Ornstein (h/t The Athletic) has reported that Liverpool are already lining up a replacement and having identified Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as a fill-in, it has emerged that he has a £65 million release clause with the Cherries.

Semenyo has made a solid start to the campaign with six goals and three assists in all competitions, and having shown glimpses of outperforming himself from last season, the Ghanaian international has already been linked with transfers to other clubs.

Semenyo ideal for Liverpool

Contrary to the Champions League experience Mohamed Salah brought to the table when he came in from AS Roma in 2017, Antoine Semenyo has little experience on the continental stage but his form in the Premier League has been excellent.

The 25-year-old is a live-wire down both the flanks with the ability to dance past defenders with neat dribbling, whereas his eye for exploiting spaces in the final third, particularly closer to the box, makes him a goal-scoring threat as well.

Antoine Semenyo also works really hard without the ball as he presses the opponent’s backline well to block off passing lanes and tracks back to regain possession, so he is an all-round product and at 25, he has a decent chunk of his career ahead.

Liverpool will have no stress paying his £65 million release clause and agreeing to personal terms should not be a huge problem either, so in case they decide to materialise their interest in Semenyo, things will be pretty straightforward to wrap up.