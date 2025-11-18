Man Utd forward Benjamin Sesko ruled out for one month

Manchester United have received a blow as Benjamin Sesko is facing around four weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from RB Leipzig in August, picked up the injury in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. He couldn’t finish the game after coming on in the second half.

Ruben Amorim admitted afterwards that he wasn’t sure how serious it was, but recent reports have downplayed concerns that the Slovenian forward had suffered anything serious.

However, the 6ft 4in forward was ruled out of Slovenia’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo, and the expectation now is that he’ll be sidelined for around four weeks, although the exact timeframe is still unclear.

This is according to Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan, who claims that the Slovenia international has avoided a major injury scare but is still expected to be ruled out for at least a month.

The report adds that scans on the centre-forward’s injury have revealed that there’s no major injury as earlier expected, and he is now expected to return in time for the hectic Christmas schedule.

Blow

That timeline rules him out of the next round of Premier League games against Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United, and he could even miss the games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth if his recovery takes any longer than expected.

However, Ruben Amorim is set to provide a further update on Sesko’s condition during his pre-Everton press conference at Carrington on Friday.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be more unfortunate, particularly as United prepare for one of their most demanding fixtures of the season. Amorim’s side have avoided major fitness problems so far, but the attack could look thin without Sesko.

The Slovenian was starting to build momentum and earn more minutes after a steady, if unspectacular, start to life in England, where he has netted twice.

Now the Red Devils will have to lean even more on the remaining forwards—and that becomes an even bigger problem with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month.